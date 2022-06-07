David Arquette Reacts After Neve Campbell Turns Down Scream 6 Over Bad Offer

Getty

David Arquette has "Scream" costar Neve Campbell's back, after the actress officially stepped away from the sixth film in the franchise.

On Monday, news broke that Campbell would not reprise her role as Sidney in the next movie, after getting an offer which, to her, "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." Her announcement came just as Arquette was in the middle of a press day for his new video game, The Quarry -- and it wasn't long until he was asked to share his thoughts on her decision.

"I'd love for her to be a part of it," Arquette told ComicBook. "A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It's all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film."

"I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future," he added. "That is sudden, it's a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure."

He also said he wasn't all that "looped in" on the sixth movie, since [SPOILER ALERT] his character was killed off in the fifth film.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said in a statement of her decision. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my 'Scream' fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me," she added. "I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Courteney Cox -- who, along with David Arquette, has also appeared in all five movies -- recently confirmed she'll return for the sixth installment, which is set to start filming this month in Canada. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega -- who all appeared in the 2021 release -- will also be back for six.

Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby Reed first appeared in "Scream 4," will also return. Though she was presumed dead, Kirby was confirmed alive in a Scream 2021 Easter egg.