Zendaya & Andrew Garfield On Shooting THAT Spider-Man Scene, Tom Holland Nervous to Film with OGs

YouTube / Variety

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield are taking a look back on sharing the screen together in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

During a wide-ranging 30-minute conversation for Variety's "Actors on Actors," the two reflected on starring alongside one another in the Tom Holland-led MCU film, including filming that now-infamous scene.

Zendaya, 25, and Garfield, 38, of course, starred as MJ and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the blockbuster, with the latter being a Peter from another universe than Holland's. For those who haven't seen the film, Garfield's Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's Peter team up with Holland's Spidey to defeat villains from other universes.

And, during one emotional scene, which quickly became a fan favorite, Garfield's Peter swoops down and saves MJ after she falls several stories off a high-rise scaffolding. After he catches MJ, he becomes emotional as the moment hits back to a scene in Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," in which he failed to save the love of his life, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from a fall.

"We talk about 'Spider-Man,' but the amount of joy that that brought people is so cool," Zendaya explained. "Like, to see you guys have that moment together was special, but then also it made people happy. I think that's really cool."

"And also, like it's about brotherhood," Garfield replied, before then adding, "And I love the idea that maybe Tom's Peter would've suffered the same fate as Andrew's Peter if Andrew hadn't have somehow come into that universe and learned from the mistakes of the past -- and made sure that my younger brother and his love didn't have the same fate."

Reflecting on the moment, Zendaya said, "I remember when I read that ... it made me very happy," to which Garfield said, "I loved shooting that with you so much."

The duo went on to reveal that the epic rescue was the first scene they shot together.

"Like, 'Hi, I met you yesterday. Thanks for catching me. How are you? You good? Okay, you have to cry. Sorry,'" Zendaya recalled as Garfield laughed.

"It was pretty intense," Garfield added. "And then suddenly we were kind of done."

After Zendaya pointed out that, "it was good to get the more emotional stuff out of the way, because the rest of the time was just —," Garfield finished her sentence, saying, "Just giddy, joyful. Being so dumb." The two also brought up an "inside joke" regarding Maguire's "crazy forearms."

Meanwhile, Zendaya also shared how Holland, her on-and-off-screen boyfriend, was "so nervous" to work with Garfield and Maguire, 46.

"What was really funny [when] I think about it is Tom was so nervous about you guys coming in," she said, to which Garfield said is "so wild" because Holland "never let anything on to [him and Maguire.]"

Zendaya said Holland didn't "want to step on anyone's toes," with Garfield then noting that's how he and Maguire felt.

"Me and Tobey were like ... 'This is Tom's movie. It's your guys' movie," he said. "And it was like, if we can help. … But it's so funny ... because you guys were like, 'We're going to come and hang out with you at rehearsal.' I'm like, 'What are these guys doing?'"

Zendaya said she (and presumably Jacob Batalon) "were there for emotional support," which Garfield said was "very sweet."

"We were like, 'I think they don't know how much fun we like to have when we're doing this job,'" she added, and Garfield replied, "It became very evident very quickly."

Zendaya noted that other Spideys "fell right into the crew," adding, "I was like pissing myself laughing, but I was dying. You guys had me dying -- like crying laughing -- in between takes all the time."

"It's the best. We are very lucky," Garfield replied.

Meanwhile, also during the sit-down conversation, Zendaya and Garfield discussed their critically-acclaimed performances in "Euphoria" and "Under the Banner of Heaven," respectively, ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations.

See the two actors talk about their roles in the TV shows and more in the full video, above.