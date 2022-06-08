Lindsie Chrisley 'Deeply Saddened' After Parents Todd and Julie's Guilty Verdict

Getty

The Chrisleys were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's estranged daughter is reacting after the pair was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this week.

Lindsie, the oldest of the couple's children, shared her first statement about the conviction to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcast this week as I took time to be with my family last week. The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," she wrote.

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support," concluded Lindsie, who cohosts the podcasts Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea.

The rift between Lindsie and her parents goes back to 2012, when Lindsie eloped with Will Campbell and sent shockwaves through the family. She quit "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017 and was later accused of being the whistleblower in Todd's tax evasion investigation, claims she denied. Lindsie later accused her father and brother of blackmailing her over an alleged sex tape, which they denied. It's been a nasty back and forth ever since.

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans, per the Department of Justice. They were also found guilty of tax eviction, while Julie was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The two and their accountant were also convicted of conspiring to defraud the IRS. The accountant was also found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys' company.

"As today's outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."

Todd's lawyer told TMZ, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal."