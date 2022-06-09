Amy Schumer Responds to Being 'Blamed' for Nationwide Tampon Shortage

Getty

A spokesperson for Proctor & Gamble said on Wednesday that sales saw a spike after Schumer appeared in Tampax commercials in 2020.

If you've been having trouble finding tampons, it might just be Amy Schumer's fault. At least, that's what Proctor & Gamble suggested on Wednesday.

The manufacturer behind the Tampax brand made the comment through spokeswoman Cheri McMaster as part of a larger piece published in Time about the overall nationwide shortage of tampons ... including other brands.

And yet, when asked why it's gotten so hard to find them on store shelves, McMaster explained that it all started when Schumer starred in a series of ads back in July 2020 for the company.

She explained that since that time, "retail sales growth has exploded." She said that demand is up 7.7 percent over those two years, with their factory in Auburn, Maine running 24/7 now to meet demand.

It is possible, though, that as people were hoarding toilet paper in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, women started stockpiling tampons, because you certainly don't want to be caught without one when the shelves are empty.

And yet, they're still empty in some markets. P&G cited other issues as well, such as the rising cost of shipping supplies, while Edgwell Personal Care, makers of Playtex and o.b. brands, mentioned the same staffing issues that are impacting every industry.

Schumer's connection, though, made headlines in entertainment media on Wednesday, which certainly got her attention. Taking to Instagram she shared a screenshot of one such headline, laughing it off.

"Whoa I don't even have a uterus," she captioned the image. It was in September 2021 that Schumer revealed that she'd had her uterus (and appendix) removed as part of treatment for endometriosis.

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," she shared in an Instagram video at the time, per People.

The outlet also remembered Schumer's Halloween costume that year. Shortly after having her uterus removed, the actress wore a giant Tampax tampon, captioning that image, "I don't have a uterus, but nothing can stop me from wearing Tampax, okay?"

Hmm, maybe Proctor & Gamble is right. She's clearly still enamored with their product!