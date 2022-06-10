Teen Whose Parents Say Ezra Miller Is Grooming Them Responds in New Video: 'This Is My Life'

Getty

"These are my decisions," says the 18 year old. "And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."

Ezra Miller is facing yet another legal complication. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes claim in a court filing that "The Flash" star has been grooming their daughter for years, but Tokata is telling a different story -- and using a different name.

The parents filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, according to TMZ, seeking a restraining order for their daughter against Miller, who they say is "on the run" with her.

The outlet further reports that the judge granted the order and signed off on it, but as they can't locate Miller at this time, they've not been able to serve him.

According to the parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, Miller began grooming their child at just 12 years old with what they described as "an immediate and apparently innocent liking," saying he "appeared benevolent and altruistic."

Now, Sara says that their child is "basically brainwashed." The parents still refer to their child's birth name, but the teen says they're now going by the name Gibson, per an email they sent to Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

Just two days before the parents filed the court order, which happened on Tuesday, their teen posted to Instagram a rebuke of their allegations. "I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home," they wrote. "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body."

"The notion that I have been brainwashed or that I've been coerced in any context is grotesquely false," the teen told RS. "My independence from my family in this way is new and complex, their reaction to my actions is not my responsibility, [and I've] tried to have civil, virtual interactions with both of them and failed."

After the parents said they didn't believe the statement had been written by their child at all, asserting that Miller doesn't allow people in their circle access to phones, the teen took to Instagram on Thursday with a video post to say they they remain in control of their Instagram page.

They did, however, admit that they currently do not have a phone, claiming that this is "out of my own personal conviction." They did not specify what device was used to record the video.

"It's really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim' in question is not being granted any trust," the teen said in this new video. "I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on. If the statements are too profoundly contrasting to whatever assumptions those of us have garnered and have chosen to carry, I'd like to say that it's nobody's business and that no one is owed a story. Or an outcome."

"This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way," they concluded their message. Sara claims she's only spoken to her child three times since February, with each encounter either "interrupted" or "monitored" by Miller.

These allegations are just the latest in a slew of legal woes plaguing the DC Comics superhero. Back in April, Miller was arrested while in Hawaii for second-degree assault after an alleged chair-throwing incident in a friend's home after Miller was asked to leave.

The "Fantastic Beasts" star was also arrested the month prior after an incident at a bar where they allegedly snatched the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and lunged toward a man playing darts.

"The Flash" is currently scheduled to come out on June 23, 2023 and has been intended as a launching point for the DC Extended Universe in theaters. Miller has portrayed the character in other films, but this will be his first star vehicle in the role.

LIke "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it will feature other actors and characters from previous DC films, including Michael Keaton from the 1989 "Batman" film.

As of this time, DC is sticking by the film's release schedule and their beleaguered star. As recently as June 2, Variety reported that Warner Bros. has sunk too much money in the $200 million blockbuster to even consider walking away.

Instead, the thought was that Miller may be downplayed in the media blitz leading up to the film's release, much as Armie Hammer did for "Death on the Nile" after he faced sexual abuse allegations, Ansel Elgort did for "West Side Story" after a sexual assault allegation, and happened with Miller themselves for the latest "Fantastic Beasts" film.