John Cena Makes Time to Meet Ukrainian Refugee Super-Fan with Down Syndrome

"Having three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, 'We're going.'"

It only cost him a little bit of time, but probably meant so much to the family when John Cena went out of his way to meet up with a super-fan who'd fled Ukraine.

In fact, it was the promise that he would find and meet his "hero," John Cena, that helped mom Liana Rohozhyn keep her 19-year-old non-verbal son Misha motivated as they traveled.

Misha, who has Down syndrome, escaped the war-torn nation with his mother after their home in Mariupol was destroyed. Cena learned of their story when a video was shared to the WWE's YouTube channel, per The Hollywood Reporter.

And so, on June 5, Cena made Liana's promise to her frightened son a reality when he traveled to the home outside Amsterdam where they were staying. The meeting was also captured in a video shared to the WWE page.

Misha was clearly excited to meet the "Peacemaker" star, who showed up in full representation of his WWE persona, sporting a "Never Give Up" t-shirt and hate -- items he later gifted Misha, along with a championship belt.

"I've come a long way to see you," Cena told the teen, sharing a warm hung with him and his tearful mother.

Talking to the camera, Cena talked about "spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That’s a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to meet."

He said that Misha and Liana exemplify the message of his t-shirt and slogan. "They're two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times," he shared.