Brittany Cartwright Reveals She & Stassi Schroeder Had Falling Out After She Didn't Attend Her Wedding

Getty

"I hope that one day, we'll be able to talk about this and figure it all out," said Brittany, who said the rift with Stassi makes her "sad."

Former "Vanderpump Rules" stars Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder are currently going through a rough patch in their friendship, according to Brittany.

While appearing on Sunday's episode of the "Betches Moms" podcast, the 33-year-old Bravo alum, revealed that she and Stassi aren't speaking over some drama involving the latter's wedding last month.

In early May, Stassi, also 33, and her now-husband Beau Clark tied the knot for the second time in Rome, Italy. Although Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor were invited, they didn't attend the nuptials. And despite some recent comments from Stassi, in which she appeared to slam the couple, Brittany stressed that she and Jax wanted to attend, but they weren't able to make it work due to several reasons out of their control.

"There's some rifts going on right now. ... With me and Stassi, there's some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out," Brittany told "Betches Moms" podcast hosts Aleen Dreksler and Brittany Levine.

"I wanted to be there and I wish I could have been there. A hundred, thousand percent. I would never in a million years do something like that on purpose. We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about," continued Brittany, who shares 14-month-old son, Cruz, with Jax. "Like Cruz's passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn't make it to the wedding for those reasons."

The reality star noted that she felt "terrible" having to cancel at "the last minute" and expressed her regret over "not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends."

"I'm truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we'll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together," Brittany added of Stassi, who shares daughter Hartford, 17 months with Beau.

The mom of one went on to reiterate her comments, again sharing that she hopes she and Stassi can work things out and stressing that she wished she could have attended her pal's nuptials.

"I do love them. And I do want the best for them. She looked amazing at her wedding. I mean, they looked absolutely incredible," Brittany said. "And I know it would have been so fun to be there. And there's a lot more to it than what people know -- or that I’m gonna even say -- but at the end of the day, I just hope that they know, like, I did not wait to the last minute because I knew I was going to not be there for weeks. That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute."

"So there was a lot of things that were going on," she continued. "And I don't know, I just felt terrible about it altogether because that's just not my personality, I would never try to put my friend in that situation. And I don't know, I just hope that one day we can talk about it, figure it out and get past it. I'm just gonna give her time."

"I wish that we could talk it out and figure this stuff out because it's hard whenever you can't even, like, talk to each other and, like, actually hear each other's sides," Brittany added, before appearing to allude that Stassi's side is the only one that's "out there."

While finishing her thoughts, Brittany appeared to get emotional. "I would've never even talked about it and at, like, at all. It's just, it makes me sad. I'm trying not to cry," she said. "I really, really, really did want to be there and I tried everything in my power. I just wouldn't do that to somebody and I hope that they realize that."

This comes after Stassi seemingly slammed Brittany and Jax on an episode of her "The Good, the Bad, and the Baby" podcast last month.

According to Reality Blurb, during the podcast episode, Stassi and her husband appeared to go off on Brittany and Jax. Although they didn't "name names," it was clear Stassi and Beau were talking about Brittany and Jax.

Stassi, who, like Brittany and Jax, is also a former "Vanderpump Rules" star, claimed the couple told them they would no longer be going to their wedding "two hours" before they were leaving for Italy. However, Beau alleged that he had received screenshots from friends -- dating back to about a month before their nuptials -- that showed Jax saying he wasn't attending the wedding.

"They are RSVP'd 'yes,'" Stassi said. '[And] whenever we were around them, they're like, 'We’re coming.' Then it kept happening. And two weeks before the wedding, I was like, 'We need to address this with them because I'm not playing this game.' I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged."

She also recalled the moment when Brittany seemingly texted her that she and Jax weren't coming. "The day, not 24 hours before, the day we're leaving for our flight to go to Rome, two hours before we leave the house, I'm sitting on the couch. Our suitcases are by the front door, everything’s done… I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, 'We're not coming,' with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming. It was a novel. Two hours before I'm about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane."

The "Off with my Head" author later added, "Good friends don't do that. They don't talk s--- about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other."

Ultimately, Stassi said she wasn't as upset about Brittany and Jax not attending but "the way you handled it."

"You obviously don’t care that much about us or have that much love and respect for us to communicate and handle it in a respectful way and I’m not here for it."