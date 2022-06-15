Beyonce Is Dropping a New Album July 27 and Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

Getty

The 16-track album was stealth announced late Wednesday on Tidal's social media and Beyoncé's Instagram page -- it is already available for pre-order.

It's been four years since The Carters' "Everything Is Love," and you have to go back even further to find Beyoncé's last solo album, "Lemonade" in 2016. All of that is about to change with the announcement of a new drop next month!

The news was almost stealth dropped by Tidal in a social media post late Wednesday night, but that didn't stop the Beyhive from quickly pounding on the news and getting her name trending across Twitter.

As for the release itself, it was sparse on details, but one tantalizing part of it suggests it may not be another six year wait between projects.

The album is titled "RENAISSANCE" and it drops July 29 (hopefully not as a Tidal exclusive), but it's that "act i" in the title card that has us intrigued and hopeful that we won't have long to wait for an "act ii."

Look, we can acknowledge that she's extremely busy being the Queen and all, but six years is a long time to be contemplating, writing, creating, and possibly even recording music. How many "acts" might this project be?

Also, is "RENAISSANCE" the name of the entire production, or is it just the name of this first "act." It does look like it's available for pre-order now and will contain 16 tracks, though none of those names have been released.

We have so many questions, so it's probably a good thing that we're just a little more than a month away from the answers. Maybe we'll even get a single drop in advance of the full album.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not her massive fanbase that immediately got her name trending number one on Twitter almost as soon as the announcement was made can hold out that long.

Can someone remind them to breathe? At least the memes will keep us all busy until the album's release.

