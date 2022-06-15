Dakota Johnson Drunkenly Crashed a Wedding After Having Too Much Wine in Italy

YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"All of a sudden I'm making eye contact with the bride as she's being bounced in a chair."

Dakota Johnson is up for a good party -- especially after having one too many glasses of wine.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Persuasion" actress admitted that she had been guilty of crashing a few parties, including one wedding in Italy after indulging in a night of drinking with her sisters.

The 32-year-old told Fallon that she had pulled up to the nuptials after scoring an unofficial invite from a friend and made direct eye contact with the bride who was not expecting her on her big day.

"I was in Italy with my sisters and in Italy they have a lot of wine there," she began recounting the story. "My friend was at this wedding and he was like 'Come this is a really big wedding no one will know!' and then all of a sudden I'm making eye contact with the bride as she's being bounced in a chair, and she was like 'What! Why is she here?'"

"I'm a nice person!" Johnson remarked sheepishly.

It turns out Dakota has a knack for crashing parties, and told Fallon of another instance she had shown up to an event uninvited.

"The other day here in LA I crashed a birthday party too that I wasn't invited to," she laughed. "It wasn't even a birthday party, it was a staff party and they really were like 'what are you doing here?'"

When Jimmy asked the "50 Shades of Grey" actress if she had a penchant for showing up uninvited, she admitted that she may be a secret party crasher.