Dakota Johnson Drunkenly Crashed a Wedding After Having Too Much Wine in Italy

"All of a sudden I'm making eye contact with the bride as she's being bounced in a chair."
Dakota Johnson is up for a good party -- especially after having one too many glasses of wine.
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Persuasion" actress admitted that she had been guilty of crashing a few parties, including one wedding in Italy after indulging in a night of drinking with her sisters.
The 32-year-old told Fallon that she had pulled up to the nuptials after scoring an unofficial invite from a friend and made direct eye contact with the bride who was not expecting her on her big day.
"I was in Italy with my sisters and in Italy they have a lot of wine there," she began recounting the story. "My friend was at this wedding and he was like 'Come this is a really big wedding no one will know!' and then all of a sudden I'm making eye contact with the bride as she's being bounced in a chair, and she was like 'What! Why is she here?'"
"I'm a nice person!" Johnson remarked sheepishly.
It turns out Dakota has a knack for crashing parties, and told Fallon of another instance she had shown up to an event uninvited.
"The other day here in LA I crashed a birthday party too that I wasn't invited to," she laughed. "It wasn't even a birthday party, it was a staff party and they really were like 'what are you doing here?'"
When Jimmy asked the "50 Shades of Grey" actress if she had a penchant for showing up uninvited, she admitted that she may be a secret party crasher.
Dakota is set to appear in Netflix's Jane Austen adaptation of "Persuasion" and will hit the streaming site on July 15. The actress also stars in "Cha Cha Real Smooth" which will be available in theaters this Friday.