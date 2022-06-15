Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Reveal New Home After Two Years of Renovations

TREVOR TONDRO/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL

The stunning house includes Tesla solar roof tiles, a solarium and crafting room for Deschanel.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel spent the last two years renovating their Brentwood home and are finally ready to show off the fruits of their labor.

The two shared photos of the finished product in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine, which features Scott and Deschanel on the cover. According to the publication, the duo picked up the house, built in 1938 by architect Gerard Colcord, in Spring 2020 and have been working on it ever since.

"As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special," Deschanel said of the property. "It was a beautiful home with a lot of history," added Jonathan. While the "Property Brothers" star focused on construction and architectural details, the "New Girl" alum had a hand in the finishes and all the "dope-ass tile and upholstery."

"It was really hands-on for both of us," said Deschanel. "Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home."

The finished abode includes a solarium, crafting room for the actress, garden with a gazebo, pool and is also incredibly energy efficient thanks to Tesla solar roof tiles, a battery system and an irrigation system which recycles gray-water from baths and sinks.

"This isn't just a smart house. It's a genius one," quipped Scott. "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally," added Deschanel, "Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

The two have been together since 2019, following Deschanel's divorce from Jacob Pechenik. Zooey and her ex-husband share two children; Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 5.