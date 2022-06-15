The Presley Family Lets Austin Butler Play Elvis' Guitar At Graceland

Instagram / Getty

"As far as people sitting down and playing it [Austin] is one of very few people aside from my grandfather."

An honor few have ever been bestowed, the Presley Family allowed Austin Butler to play the strings of Elvis Presley's famed guitar.

Riley Keough took to Instagram to share a few photos of the intimate experience when the 30-year-old "Elvis" actor visited Graceland in Tennessee over the weekend.

Keough described the weekend as "such a special and overwhelming experience I haven't quite processed."

"One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house," she continued. "This guitar hasn't been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather."

The Presley family have raved about Butler's performance as the late King in Baz Luhrman's new biopic. Back in May, Lisa Marie Presley gave the movie her stamp of approval and grieved the loss of her son Benjamin Keough who she regrets wasn't able to see the film after his passing.

She shared her thoughts on the biopic in a powerful statement to Instagram.

"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she opened her message, which accompanied the movie poster for the new film, out June 24. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."

She said that while she mostly devotes her time to her other children at this point, she did take the time to see Lurhmann's film "twice now," calling it "nothing short of spectacular" and "absolutely exquisite."

Lisa had nothing but praise for Butler in the lead role, embodying the youthful energy of Elvis as he changed the face of music forever. "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully," she wrote. "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

She even said she felt the performance was Oscar-worthy, saying if he didn't score the actual trophy, "I will eat my own foot, haha."