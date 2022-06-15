What Sharna Burgess Texted Megan Fox After Restaurant Run-In, Co-Parenting Relationship

Getty

The dancer said the two made brief eye contact and she felt compelled to reach out to Fox, five months into dating BAG

Back in February, Fox and Green finalized their divorce after a decade of marriage, and made it a goal to become amicable co-parents to their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5.

Now, the former couple have found new love since their split -- with Megan's engagement to the "Bloody Valentine" singer, and Brian expecting a baby with the "Dancing With The Stars" pro.

During an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Green revealed that the respective couples had indeed reached their goal of becoming amicable co-parents and said that he's always wished to see Megan happy.

"The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren't many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over," he confessed to host Nick Viall. "I want my kids to have their life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy."

Sharna also detailed a moment when she had seen Megan at the same restaurant, five months into her relationship with Brian. The dancer said that the two had made brief eye contact and felt compelled to reach out to the actress after the shared moment.

"'I'm around your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'" she recalled texting Fox. "'They are amazing kids. I love them and if there's any way I can support in being part of this situation, let me know.'"

According to Sharna, the "Transformers" star had "really appreciated that."

"The fact that they know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable," Brian added. "It really is."

Green expressed his gratitude for how frictionless the blending of the two families has been as he and Sharna look forward to welcoming their first child together.