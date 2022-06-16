Illinois Woman Decapitated by 'Monster' Ex-Boyfriend While Eight Months Pregnant, Police Say

Facebook / Gillespie Police Department

The woman's mother found the body; her head was placed in a dumpster.

Deundrea Holloway has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of dismembering a human body, concealment of homicidal death and motor vehicle offenses after allegedly beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alton, Illinois.

Liese Dodd, 22, was found dead in her home by her mother on June 9. Her mother had been planning her daughter's baby shower for later this month; her child was due in July. Holloway put her head in a dumpster, per local authorities says KMOV4.

"What that monster was charged with today, about what she went through, can make some people just completely lost for words," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said following Holloway's arrest. "She was savagely, savagely killed. She was decapitated. Decapitated by a freaking savage monster ... Her unborn child was also killed as a result of this. So she was brutally murdered as well as her unborn child."

According to police, Dodd and Holloway had been on and off for about two years.

"This daughter, this mother-to-be, and her family were in the planning stages of a baby shower that was supposed to be at the end of June," added Pulido. "But instead, now the family is planning a funeral because of what a monster did."

Holloway was picked up about 45 minutes from Alton by the Gillespie Police Department after a call about a stolen bicycle. He was initially placed under arrest for theft, but refused to identify himself. When he was transferred to Macoupin County Jail, he was identified and "wanted for questioning by the Alton Police Department." He's being held on a $2 million bond.

Dodd's mother, Heidi Noel, called her daughter "a bright light that cared for everyone" and someone who "had a big heart" and would "go out of her way to help people.

"She had attended college and was planning on going into the medical field," said Noel, who added that the whole family was "just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby."