Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Gam Sit Down with Former Neo-Nazi on Red Table Talk

"I'm trying to figure out what led you down that path in the first place."

In this exclusive clip from the full episode, dropping to Facebook Watch later this morning, the trio sit down with Jeff Schoep, the former leader of what Jada calls "the largest and most active neo-Nazi group" in the country. Schoep only recently renounced his past views in 2019.

Speaking with their guest, Norris wonders whether there was anything in Schoep's childhood that sparked his interest in white nationalism.

"I didn't have a bad childhood growing up. So I don't think it was that," he responded -- prompting Gam to add, "I'm trying to figure out what led you down that path in the first place."

"So for me, my grandfather fought in Hitler's army in World War II," he revealed, saying the rest of his family was "not for this stuff."

"They were actually against it and tried desperately for years to get me out," he continued. "But it was that fascination with his history, my grandfather and my great uncle's, that was the opening to the rabbit hole. That was the entry point."

Schoep is only one of the special guests on the latest episode, which delves into hate crimes and mass shootings.

According to a release, filmmaker Deeyah Khan will also appear and share "what she learned sitting face-to-face with the most violent extremists in the world," while anti-racism researcher Dr. Ibram X. Kendi will explain "the shocking age when hate can begin."

In addition to Dr. Jillian Peterson -- who led the largest study of mass shooters -- NFL player Zach Banner will also appear and share "how he became an ally after a vicious hate crime ravaged the city where he played."