Landon Barker Reveals What It's Like Having Kourtney Kardashian As a Stepmom

Getty

The 18-year-old opens up about expanding the family

Looks like the Kardashians and the Barkers have embraced each other with open arms.

During an interview with E! News, Travis Barker's son and Kourtney Kardashian's new stepson, Landon Barker, spoke about the couple's Italian wedding and gushed about his new family members.

"She's amazing," the 18-year-old admitted. "I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family. It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife. It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience."

Landon elaborated on the festivities and commented on how the extended families were able to show out for the occasion with their rose-themed Dolce & Gabbana wedding attire. Although nobody planned to match, the young musician liked how the family appeared unified through fashion.

"It worked out very well and it was actually unplanned. I totally did not know everybody else was going to wear roses that night and then we pull up and we're all in roses,” he laughed. “I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Kourtney and Travis said "I do" at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy on Sunday with their closest friends and family for the third time.

Back in April, the newlyweds exchanged their vows in an unofficial ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month, Barker and the Poosh founder made headlines when they legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse. It turns out the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family present at the nuptials was her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell as well as Barker's father, per TMZ.

Drama over the engagement was featured in an episode of "The Kardashians" when Travis proposed to Kourtney in Santa Barbara, and assembled nearly the entire Kardashian clan and his children Landon, Alabama and Atiana to be there to celebrate with them after Kourtney said yes.