HBO Developing Game of Thrones-Jon Snow Sequel Series with Kit Harington

Who's ready to return to Westeros?

Kit Harington could be returning to the "Game of Thrones" world with a new series currently being developed at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is developing a new show focused on Jon Snow, which will pick up where the original series left off. Should it get the green light, Harington is already attached to reprise his role.

The series finale of the OG show, which aired on HBO from 2011-2019, showed Kit's character going back to Castle Black after being exiled to the Night's Watch by Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). He was last seen going Beyond the Wall in his full crow garb, alongside Tormund (Kristofer Hivju).

So far, no other names have been attached to the series, though Tormund could clearly possibly return. Should Jon return from Beyond the Wall, it's always possible his surviving family members -- including Sophie Turner's Sansa and Maisie Williams' Arya Stark -- could pop up as well.

During the original show's run, Harington picked up two Emmy Awards for Supporting Actor in 2016 and Lead Actor in 2019 for playing Snow. He also earned a Globe nomination for Best Actor in 2019. The show launched him to a new level of stardom, paving the way for him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Eternals" -- which, in theory, will also lead to a Black Knight project.

Being on "Game of Thrones" was at times difficult for Harington, however, as he confirmed he "went through some mental health difficulties" through the show's run.

"I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years," he told Jess Cagle in 2021. He took a break when the show wrapped to "really concentrate on myself" and, at the time, check himself into a wellness retreat.