Rachel Bilson Addresses Bill Hader Romance and Why Split 'Hurt Like a Motherf---er'

Getty

She said going through a breakup "was probably the hardest thing I've ever done" due to the pandemic.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson kept their 2020 romance fairly under the radar -- so much so that their one-time costar Aubrey Plaza didn't even know they were ever a thing.

Plaza appeared on "The O.C." star's Broad Ideas podcast this week, where talked turned to the 2013 movie all three of them did together, "The To Do List." During the conversation, Bilson confirmed that she and Hader dated "two years ago" -- something which caught Plaza by surprise.

"Are you serious?" she exclaimed. "I don't know s---, I don't know anything."

Though she said the two were an item and even "went to the f---ing Golden Globes" together -- their one public appearance as a pair -- she didn't comment more about the relationship on the episode.

She did, however, bring up their split while speaking with Mandy Moore on the previous episode last week. Though she didn't mention Hader by name, she said she went through a "really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic." She and the "Barry" star attended the Globes together in January 2020 and split in July that same year, a couple months after lockdown started.

The negative fallout from the breakup seemingly had nothing to do with Hader himself, however, but the fact that she was in isolation.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," she told Moore. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Though she said it "hurt like a motherf---er" at the time, Bilson added, "If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing.'"