Jennifer Lopez Showers Ben Affleck in Praise With Touching Father's Day Video

"Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply"

Jennifer Lopez praised Ben Affleck as a father and family man by posting a touching Father's Day tribute video to Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

The clip featured a montage of photos and videos of her and her fiancé. In the video, which included a snippet from an interview, the star says "nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be."

Jennifer also honored her own father in a separate post to her social media account.

"#HappyFathersDay to the best daddy ever!" she wrote alongside a carousel of images of the father-daughter duo. She also directed followers to go to her "On the Jlo" newsletter.

In her newsletter, Jennifer thanked her father "for being gentle with me, for being kind and always supportive of my dreams and my ideas."

"Thank you for not making me feel weird or alienated, but seen and sympathized with and understood when the 'fame game' came to town," she continued. "You have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example, I love you Daddy..."