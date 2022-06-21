Why Fans Think The Kardashians Staged Family Meeting About Khloe & Tristan in Hulu Season Finale

Getty

"Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked..." a Redditor commented. "So the meeting was staged."

It seems Kardashian fans are beginning to put two and two together.

Viewers have been noticing a few discrepancies in the final episode of the famous family's new Hulu reality show, leading them to believe a key scene may have been staged.

"The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney's outfit, [but] Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam," a user commented about the season finale on a Reddit thread. "So the meeting was staged."

The family discussion was meant to take place one day after the SKIMS mogul discovered the documents that revealed that Thompson had not only cheated on her sister, but fathered another child.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kourtney was wearing the same black jumpsuit and sporting the same silver colored nails as when she was photographed while spending time with her husband Travis Barker in Malibu over a month later in January 2022.

Of course, Kourt could have worn the same outfit more than once. However, the nail polish had at least one internet sleuth convinced it was all a setup.

"Her nails are chrome in the episode," the fan wrote. "In these pap shots, they are as well, chrome … I'm a nail technician, and lemme tell you, chrome chips soo quickly."

Other internet detectives also pointed out that Kim had mentioned the family's annual Christmas card which left fans wondering if the reality star had an ulterior motive to make the timelines appear more cohesive.

"Then Kim mentioned the [holiday] photoshoot to convince us it was December … 💀," another said.

Last week, Khloe took to Twitter to admit that she struggled with watching the new "Kardashians" finale which heavily centered around Thompson and the moment the world found out about his paternity scandal -- including herself.

Despite the painful nature of the episode, Khloe found the silver lining in watching how deep her bond runs within her family.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is," the Good American founder tweeted. "We'll always stick together and love one another deeply."