Kim Kardashian Stops Fallon Interview to Scold Psalm & Saint, Says She Bonded with Pete Davidson Over Pimples

Getty

"Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

Kim Kardashian was trying to promote her new line of skincare SKKN when her kids decided to steal the spotlight.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the SKIMS mogul was on a roll talking about her new venture when things were slightly derailed.

Here's how it went down. First Kim shared the packaging for her brand new line, when Fallon asked if her boyfriend Pete Davidson had put any input into the product's design.

"Actually, that's, like, one of the reasons why... that's, like, one of our major bonding things," Kim admitted and laughed. "We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together at the same time. The dermatologist is like, 'Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time.'"

The 41-year-old reality star also shared that their passion for maintaining healthy skin was responsible for an epiphany about their relationship.

"I knew it was special when I fell asleep and I kept on talking about all night, like, 'Oh, my god. I have this pimple, I have this pimple don't let me fall asleep I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep.' I fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face," she said as the audience let out a collective swoon.

While sharing her sweet anecdotes, Kardashian went full "mom mode" when she had to reprimand two little audience members who were acting up during her interview.

The rowdy audience members were her two sons, Saint and Psalm West who started to get a little restless in the crowd and began making a few loud noises.

"I'm hearing kids," Fallon noticed distractedly and Kim whipped around to scold her children. "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

Although the other audience members laughed at her cute kids, Kim was not amused with their behavior.

Despite her first warning, it seemed that the kids had become bored and fidgety from following their mother to work all day and Psalm was ushered backstage after a second reprimand.

"Guys, seriously. You got to... you got to go," Kardashian halted her interview and her 3-year-old was whisked away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It wasn't the first time the two boys slightly derailed her attempts at promotion that day, earlier Kim had attempted to get Psalm to say hello to her 319 million followers on Instagram live.

As Psalm sweetly greeted his mother's followers, Saint rudely interrupted by climbing up from the back seat of the car and yelling "Hi weirdos, if you're watching this I hate you," with his tongue out.

The TV personality was startled by the 7-year-old's behavior, saying, "Hey stop it! Look what you are teaching him."