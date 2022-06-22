Wait Until You See Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks' Kids on RHUGT

Peacock

Taylor's daughter is 15 now ... while Brandi's 14-year-old son warns her to not "throw alcohol at people" this time around.

Peacock dropped the first seven minutes of this week's 3-episode premiere online on Wednesday afternoon -- a clip that sets up the premise of the show and reintroduces viewers to a few faces they probably haven't seen in a while.

The series brings the women to Dorinda's famed Bluestone Manor in the Massachusetts Berkshires, a place she says is so iconic "it's almost like Cinderella's castle at this point."

First, Phaedra makes her reality return after being fired by Bravo in 2017. She's seen with her two children -- 12-year-old son Ayden, AKA Mr. President, and 8-year-old Dylan, AKA The Prince -- while preparing for the trip.

The little boys say they'll both miss her, while Phaedra tells them to get "all the snuggles you can" before she leaves. She adds that she hopes they'll all have a good time at Dorinda's, hoping they can connect over "the journey of being 'Housewives.'"

Next up is Eva, who's packing while her three kids -- 7-year-old daughter Marley and sons Michael Todd Jr., 3, and Maverick, 2 -- and husband Michael Sterling watch. Marcille makes it clear she has no idea where the Berkshires even are -- but is thrilled to find out they're in Massachusetts, where marijuana is legal.

The show then checks in on Armstrong, who was a main cast member on RHOBH's first three seasons, before guest appearances in later seasons. Her last episode aired back in 2016.

Now, she's married to John Bluher and lives in Orange County with him and her daughter Kennedy. The 15-year-old is quick to shade her mother's clothes and tells her her shoes look like she's headed to a safari.

"My life is so very different now than it was back in the day on Beverly Hills. Now I live in Orange County, I am remarried," says Armstrong. "I'm never away from my husband, so I'm a little bit nervous. I'm also excited to see the legendary Bluestone Manor."

She adds that she considers Vicki a close friend and knows Tamra, as they all live near each other. She's not all that excited to see Glanville, however, after some tense moments on RHOBH back the day.

As for Brandi, she's shown talking to her 14-year-old son Jake, who she shares with ex-Eddie Cibrian, asking if he's nervous about her being back on TV again. "You'll be fine," he reassures her, before she wonders if he has any rules for her return.

"Don't throw alcohol at people," he says with a laugh -- as she tells him "that was a one time thing."

While she says she hopes to show the other women that she's not "that crazy drunk girl all the time anymore" and has really "calmed down," Jake adds, "As calm as you can be." The footage then ends with her comparing herself to the Incredible Hulk, before wondering if he has a penis. Cue Jake: "Please, stop!"