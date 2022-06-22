Ryan Reynolds Goes Deep on 'Brutal Mistakes' in Parenting and How Not to Waste Them

Getty

Ryan Reynolds learned that parenting is the greatest life lesson of all.

While taking part in a discussion about Creativity at the Pace of Culture at Cannes Lions, the "Deadpool" actor gave insight into his experiences with parenting his three daughters and the lessons he's learned as a father.

The 45-year-old shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 with his wife Blake Lively.

He elaborated on how raising his "wild" children has taught him more than anything he's learned from his decades long career, per Page Six.

"I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes," he joked to a laughing audience. "I'm like any parent – I'll have a moment where I'll just snap. It's not so much what you do in the moment that's interesting, it's what you do afterwards."

Reynolds admitted that his "brutal mistakes" were the source of invaluable inspiration and insight, "I used to tell my kids, 'Don't waste your mistakes.'"

"When you're making mistakes it's easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you've done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound," he continued.

Ryan confessed that like his own father some of his "parenting mistakes" were the result of some of his favorite moments with his kids.

"He made a lot of mistakes," he said of his father. "Some I'm grateful for."

Reynolds also revealed that he walks his daughters to school every morning, and spoke about how although having his kids attend "Zoom school" was the "tenth circle of hell," it had sparked inspiration for a new advertising tactic he's since utilized.

Ryan found himself getting triggered by marketing campaigns and commercials mentioning "these unprecedented times" during the pandemic and realized that his own marketing company MNTN needed to go in another direction.