Teddi Mellcamp Asks Vicki Gunvalson Where She Was on January 6th as Feud Reignites

Teddi also brought up Vicki's ex's cancer scandal as the two went at it on social media.

It all started when a clip from an interview Vicki and Tamra did for the new Peacock series went viral, in which Gunvalson slammed Mellencamp. As Judge talked about her online show with Teddi, Vicki exclaimed, "We're not pitching the Two Ts in a Teapod podcast right now" -- butchering the "Two Ts In A Pod" name -- before adding, "I don't know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don't like Teddi Mellencamp."

"Something about her bugs me," added Vicki.

Sharing a clip of the interview to Instagram, Teddi responded by writing, "I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it's stuck on empty lately." She added, "Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again."

"What the heck??" Gunvalson responded in the comments. "I'm good honey ... I have a career ... Oh… and my love tank is full and it's not stuck on empty at all. That was rude! Please don't use me for content on your podcast please."

Teddi hit back again, replying, "how about just supporting your best friend on something she is crushing it on. I was hoping your jealousy was your way of joking but this was taking it to the next level. I do hope your careers are going great and that you are happy. This ain't it sis."

Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14! @tamrajudgeOC — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) June 23, 2022 @vgunvalson

Teddi then took the feud over to Twitter, with another shady post aimed at Vicki.

"Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer? It's about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar," she wrote -- a reference to Vicki's ex Brooks Ayer, who faked hospital records about having cancer during his time on the show.

"Wow ... Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x," Vicki replied. "This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14."