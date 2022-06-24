'Divorce Veteran' Anna Faris Gets Real About Her Two Previous Marriages And What She's Learned

Getty

"I turned into somebody that I didn't recognize."

Anna Faris says that she felt a "shift" after going through her first divorce.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the 45-year-old actress got candid about her first two marriages. The "Overboard" star was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and tied the knot with Chris Pratt back in 2009 and later separated in 2018.

Back in July, Faris announced that she had eloped with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

"I'm like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice," she told Handler. "It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn't recognize. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends."

She admitted that her initial split with Indra had resulted in a personality change, "I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge," Anna continued. "I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call and say, 'Hey, can I do this?' essentially."

Although she described her single status as an "incredibly liberating" time, Faris confessed that she was also terrified that she had "reverted" back to her 17-year-old self. "I went to a bar, I was like, 'Look how dangerous I am.'"

"I was terrified that I wasn't a good lover. Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn't want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately," the "House Bunny" actress stated.

"This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love," she said. "I still kind of struggle with it but... When I was younger, if there was a lot of love — I must've subconsciously liked a chase ... It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved."

Anna has previously been vocal about her separations, revealing in May 2021 on her "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast that she regretted not listening to her intuition.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," Faris said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."