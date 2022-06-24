Cheer Star Maddy Brum Was Hospitalized After Being Hit By a Car

Instagram

"Blessed to be alive"

"Cheer" star Maddy Brum is counting her blessings after surviving a car accident.

"I'm feeling extra blessed today," Brum said on Instagram Thursday, alongside a series of photos of herself in a hospital bed in Kansas City, Missouri. "Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."

The cheerleader revealed that the accident had occurred two days before her post, she had been crossing the street with cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas and Javon "Jay" Kendrick as "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maddy had been on the Cheer Live 2022 tour after becoming a breakout star on season two of the Netflix reality show.

"Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," she continued. "Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends."

Brum also thanked the Cheer Tour team for providing her with an orthopedic surgeon that made sure she "was okay to still do what I love."

"I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows," Maddy added. "I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love. Thank you @deidraa_lizette for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while I'm recovering. I love you all! Thank you."

The athlete’s fellow cast members took to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery.

La’Darius Marshall commented, "I'm praying for you darling get well soon!" as coach Monica Aldama wrote, "I'm so thankful it wasn't worse! I love you!"