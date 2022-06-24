Fast Food Worker Arrested After Customer Finds Meth In Drive-Thru Take-Out Order

Skiatook Police Department

A customer in Skiatook, Oklahoma got more than they bargained for after placing a fast food order at Carl's Jr. -- a baggy of meth!

Bryce Francis, an employee at the local establishment, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance earlier this week after a customer "found a small baggy of drugs inside their bag" in their drive-thru order, according to authorities.

Per Fox 23, the man wasn't sure what the substance was at first and didn't ingest it, but believed it was methamphetamine. He took photos of the drugs, reported it to the manager on duty, got a fresh order and took the photos to the police department.

"Officers learned that the baggy had a crystalline substance inside of it that later field tested positive for methamphetamine," said the police department on Facebook. "Our officers were able to go to the restaurant and speak with the employees," they added, confiscating the drugs and making the arrest.

"When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child," they added. "If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!"

In the comments of their Facebook post, the police department also cracked a joke -- while implying that the drive-thru order was an intended drug drop for someone else.

"We would also like to add… if you are the person that was SUPPOSE [sic] to receive this order, it is waiting for you at the Skiatook Police Department," they wrote. "Just swing on by!"

When another reader commented, "Probably shouldn't have asked for extra ice," the department responded with a "Coming to America" meme reading, "He ain't lyin'!"