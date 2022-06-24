Hollywood, Obamas Outraged as Supreme Court Reverses Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion

Getty

After nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to abortion in the United States has been overturned.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade, ruling that its up to the states now whether or not they outlaw abortion.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any Constitutional provision," said Justice Samuel Alito -- the conservative justice who has sat on the Court since 2006. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The case was trigged by a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks, something which the justices upheld with its decision. Previously, under Roe v. Wade, states could regulate but not ban abortions until the fetus became viable, usually around the 24-28 week mark.

13 states already had trigger laws that outlawed abortions either as soon as the decision was made or within the next 30 days.

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022 @BarackObama

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022 @MichelleObama

Join me today in re-committing to help people access the care they need—and win elections at every level—to protect reproductive freedom for everyone in America.https://t.co/mw8f40JgeK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022 @HillaryClinton

Immediately, those in Hollywood shared their outrage over the decision.

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022 @violadavis

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022 @joshgad

GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THEN MY DAUGHTERS. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) June 24, 2022 @LeaKThompson

This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy.



This is a terrible tragedy for all of us. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 24, 2022 @aishatyler

Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022 @ElizabethBanks

If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022 @Alyssa_Milano

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.



It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny.



It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022 @Alyssa_Milano

Further, I hope people finally get that VOTING MATTERS!



A corrupt, racist, money AND power hungry imp got to put THREE Supreme Court justices on the bench.



Those three said they would protect precedent KNOWING their goal was to overturn every right they deemed inappropriate. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022 @YNB

This all happened because not enough people care enough to vote. And not enough people who DO vote choose leaders that care about everyone — not just the people who think, love and look like them.



This is bad.

This is VERY bad. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022 @YNB

People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures.



But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with?



This is the catalyst for a public health crisis. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022 @PadmaLakshmi

I wish more people understood that the decision to have an abortion is deeply personal and complex.



It’s a decision that should be treated with compassion and empathy, not vilified or criminalized. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022 @PadmaLakshmi

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022 @PattyArquette

It’s not a coincidence the supreme courts ruling on Guns being allowed like the Wild West came the day before they have obliterated womens rights to our own bodies . Evil . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022 @RoArquette

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022 @KekePalmer

We cannot accept a decision that makes us invisible, unprotected, which this does. This decision is also out of step with the vast majority of Americans. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 24, 2022 @mariashriver

As woman that had abortion I am appalled today on the Supreme Court, this is bigger than #rowevswade this means any law can be overturned by the majority. What’s next gay marriage? I’m disgusted! 😢 — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) June 24, 2022 @pattistanger

This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together ⚧🏳️‍🌈✊🏻 https://t.co/4Do9DAu380 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 24, 2022 @CynthiaNixon

This man isn’t going to stop until his own marriage is declared illegal. https://t.co/vMzMbTFMAA — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 24, 2022 @AudraEqualityMc

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022 @SophiaBush

So this was in my drafts folder:



If they overturn #RoeVsWade while I’m on set filming Handmaid’s Tale, it will be the biggest, least satisfying I told you so ever. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) June 24, 2022 @EverCarradine

The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care. https://t.co/m2HqzvGhDc — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022 @RealLyndaCarter

The Dobbs decision is a tragedy. The heartbreak this has caused is immeasurable. But someday, hopefully soon, we WILL find our way to a future where reproductive freedom is forever enshrined in federal law. — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022 @RealLyndaCarter

“Women can’t decide what to do with your bodies anymore and we watched The Purge and felt that’s a great way to handle gun control” - the supreme dumbass court — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) June 24, 2022 @Reddsaidit

What a sad day for this country. Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 24, 2022 @Andy

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022 @billyeichner

This is about controlling bodies and keeping people in systemic poverty for generations. It’s heartbreaking that this personal medical decision has been made by people enforcing their evangelical beliefs on all of us. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 24, 2022 @jvn

Women have no right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Separation of Church and State is being obliterated. Everyone has a right to carry a concealed firearm. We’re being tyrannized by an Autocratic minority. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2022 @robreiner

The “states’ rights” argument has always been a tactic, not a principle. https://t.co/JTDqu2p95A — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) June 24, 2022 @carriecoon

Let’s just talk about the fact that we are roped peddling back!! This is a socially backwards decision! https://t.co/JFtnGAMckM — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 24, 2022 @thesherylralph

feels appropriate to mention that an anagram of

SUPREME COURT

is

U SEEM CORRUPT — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 24, 2022 @chrizmillr

America, I weep for you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Sad day to be an American 🇺🇸 between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down 😞 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 24, 2022 @alyandaj

There were a few who seemed to agree with the decision -- like Kevin Sorbo, who tweeted, "Life wins" -- or didn't feel the same sense of outrage -- like "America's Next Top Model" star Adrianne Curry, who wrote, "In Illinois, you drive to Indiana for fireworks. In a dry County. You drive to the next for your booze. You can still get your abortion if you live in a state that governs against them. Stop pretending you can't."

She added, "I am so glad everyone is more outraged over state rights than inflation, the fed, food shortages, unaffordable homes, corrupt fed government etc. We got our priorities right!"

Meghan McCain, who said she believed "abortion is murder" during her time on "The View," simply retweeted a post reading, "'Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.' — Psalm 127:3" after the decision.

Former "The View" cohost Jedediah Bila also seemed pleased with the decision, tweeting, "As it turns out, the Constitution matters. Not to Leftists, but to those who rule based on what it actually says." She added, "Reminder: The vast majority of these 'my body, my choice' activists were totally fine with you being forced to take an experimental 'vaccine' or lose your job, your livelihood, your ability to put food on the table. They’re phonies at their core."

Megyn Kelly also supported the ruling.

In Illinois, you drive to Indiana for fireworks. In a dry County. You drive to the next for your booze. You can still get your abortion if you live in a state that governs against them. Stop pretending you can't. — Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@AdrianneCurry) June 24, 2022 @AdrianneCurry

I am so glad everyone is more outraged over state rights than inflation, the fed, food shortages, unaffordable homes, corrupt fed government etc. We got our priorities right! — Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@AdrianneCurry) June 24, 2022 @AdrianneCurry

As it turns out, the Constitution matters. Not to Leftists, but to those who rule based on what it actually says. https://t.co/M98pMEcweo — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 24, 2022 @JedediahBila

Reminder: The vast majority of these “my body, my choice” activists were totally fine with you being forced to take an experimental “vaccine” or lose your job, your livelihood, your ability to put food on the table. They’re phonies at their core. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 24, 2022 @JedediahBila