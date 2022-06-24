Hollywood, Obamas Outraged as Supreme Court Reverses Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion

"GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THEN MY DAUGHTERS."

After nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to abortion in the United States has been overturned.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade, ruling that its up to the states now whether or not they outlaw abortion.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any Constitutional provision," said Justice Samuel Alito -- the conservative justice who has sat on the Court since 2006. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The case was trigged by a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks, something which the justices upheld with its decision. Previously, under Roe v. Wade, states could regulate but not ban abortions until the fetus became viable, usually around the 24-28 week mark.

13 states already had trigger laws that outlawed abortions either as soon as the decision was made or within the next 30 days.

Immediately, those in Hollywood shared their outrage over the decision.

There were a few who seemed to agree with the decision -- like Kevin Sorbo, who tweeted, "Life wins" -- or didn't feel the same sense of outrage -- like "America's Next Top Model" star Adrianne Curry, who wrote, "In Illinois, you drive to Indiana for fireworks. In a dry County. You drive to the next for your booze. You can still get your abortion if you live in a state that governs against them. Stop pretending you can't."

She added, "I am so glad everyone is more outraged over state rights than inflation, the fed, food shortages, unaffordable homes, corrupt fed government etc. We got our priorities right!"

Meghan McCain, who said she believed "abortion is murder" during her time on "The View," simply retweeted a post reading, "'Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.' — Psalm 127:3" after the decision.

Former "The View" cohost Jedediah Bila also seemed pleased with the decision, tweeting, "As it turns out, the Constitution matters. Not to Leftists, but to those who rule based on what it actually says." She added, "Reminder: The vast majority of these 'my body, my choice' activists were totally fine with you being forced to take an experimental 'vaccine' or lose your job, your livelihood, your ability to put food on the table. They’re phonies at their core."

Megyn Kelly also supported the ruling.

