Every Movie & TV Show Hitting Netflix Over 4th of July Weekend

Buckle up for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2!
Summer is here! And with the 4th of July weekend just around the corner, barbecuing, tanning, seltzers (hard or otherwise), and fireworks are surely in your near future.
And, if you're like most Americans, a whole lotta streaming television is also on the roster.
Here's everything coming to Netflix over the long 4th of July weekend.
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
July 4
Leave No Trace
Happy streaming!