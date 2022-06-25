When Does Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Premiere on Hulu

Hulu

Joining the new season are luminaries such as Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer.

Last year audiences were captivated by the charm of watching Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short comedically explore the world of true crime podcasts in their hit Hulu show "Only Murders in the Building."

And now audiences are buckling up to watch the trio once again delve into the world of sleuthing and podcasting as Season 2 is on its way.

By all appearances the unlikely team of wannabe detectives are more experienced in the world of crime -- and Short can even be seen making a self-aware nod to how their fictional podcasting efforts (and not just the show) are more adept as he says in a recent trailer "you can tell this is our second season."

So when does does OMITB return after its cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale?

Well, first let's remind you where things stood last year.

The trio were suspects in the apparent murder of the Arconia tenant board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) and were taken away in police custody. On the scene was none other than podcasting icon Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) attempting to ruin them with her rival pod, "Only Murderers in the Building."

And...SPOILER ALERT (not really)...the new season picks right back up where it left off. But with some new additions by the way of casting, including such luminaries as Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer.