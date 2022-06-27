Billie Joe Armstrong 'Renouncing' US Citizenship After SCOTUS Overturns Roe V. Wade

Getty

"There's too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," the Green Day frontman told a British crowd

Billie Joe Armstrong says he no longer wants to be an American citizen following the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

The Green Day frontman was performing live at the London Stadium on Friday when he addressed the monumental setback in reproductive rights back in the US.

"F--- America. I'm f---ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f---ing coming here," the "American Idiot" singer said.

"There's too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," he continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

Earlier that day on Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in a 6-to-3 ruling -- setting the country back over 50 years. SCOTUS had decided in 1973 to grant women across the country the right to a safe abortion regardless of local and state laws.

Since the decision on Friday, protests have erupted across the US and President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, branding it the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

Also over the weekend in the UK, at the Glastonbury Festival, Olivia Rodrigo (alongside Lily Allen) said during her set that she was "terrified" and "so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

While Megan Thee Stallion, also at the festival, took aim at the 2021 abortion ban in Texas, "Now, y'all know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid ass men."

"I mean, God damn. What else you want?" she said. "Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state."