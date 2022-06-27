Pink Tells Fans Who Support Supreme Court Decision to 'F--K RIGHT OFF'

Getty

Pink has a message for anyone who believes "the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay"

Pink is reaffirming her stance on abortion, and she's okay with losing support from fans.

On Friday the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a conservative majority ruling it's now up to the states to decide if they want to outlaw abortion -- as many states are primed to do just that. A day after the bombshell news, the singer took to Twitter to release a scathing statement.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F--KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN," she wrote. "AND ALSO F--K RIGHT OFF. We good?"

Her statement since went viral, and while she was met with a lot of support for her stance on Roe v. Wade's reversal, there were a few fans who fired back with retorts.

One user tweeted, "So you don't like people telling other people what to do but you're also telling people not to listen to your music? Seems about right."

"As much as I paid to watch you in Vegas, I'll listen to your music anytime I feel like it. Now go sing and dance and entertain us for a few hours. Leave the constitution to those who understand it. We good?" another commented.

A few hours later the "Just Give Me a Reason" artist took the stage with Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen at the Glastonbury Festival to dedicate Allen's hit song "F--k You" to Clarence Thomas and the other Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor of reversing the landmark case.

Conservative Justice Thomas was among the four justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade and wrote his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should also "reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," these precedents respectively protect the personal freedoms of Americans and their right to obtain contraception, same-sex relationships and gay marriage.