Laura Prepon Shares Why She Got an Abortion

"At the time - I had the choice."

Laura Prepon is sharing "one of the worst days of my life" to highlight just how important reproductive rights are.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade -- nearly 50 years after safe abortions were made legal across the United States -- the actress shared a very personal story to Instagram.

"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester," she began.

"The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice," she continued.



"Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision," Prepon concluded. "I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies."

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-to-3 ruling.