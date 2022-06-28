Ron Perlman Marries Allison Dunbar in Surprise Italian Ceremony

Getty

Dunbar says she and Perlman were off "pulling a Kravis" after secretly getting married in Italy.

Ron Perlman has wed his "StartUp" co-star Allison Dunbar.

Last weekend, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Francis Ford Coppola's Palazzo Margherita property in Bernalda, Italy. On June 14, the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" actress took to Instagram to gush about the wedding festivities.

The 49-year-old shared a clip showing off the pair in their wedding attire, Dunbar wore a short, high neck, white lace dress while Perlman was fashioned in a black suit, blue shirt and a gold tie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two walked towards the camera and slowly danced with Frank Sinatra's "You Make Me Feel So Young" playing over the short clip.

"Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. ❤️ (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream 👗)," Dunbar captioned the post. "@palazzomargherita @bernaldafunpage bomb tan by: @oatstanning 👙 #italianholiday #bernalda #labellavita #ladolcevita #italiangirl #basilicata #southernitalian #matera @ig_matera."

The wedding comes around 9-months after the 72-year-old finalized his divorce from his first wife Opal Stone Perlman in October of last year. The "Sons of Anarchy" star first filed in November 2019 after 38 years of marriage.

Perlman cited irreconcilable differences and the former couple parted ways in May 2019, they had married on Valentine's Day in 1981 and share two children, Blake 38, and Delroy, 32.

Per Page Six, Perlman was ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity as well as cover $40,000 of her legal fees and 20 percent of his gross income annually.