Jamie Foxx Surprises Cameron Diaz with Tom Brady Phone Call on How to Successfully 'Unretire'

Diaz confirms she's finally returning to acting -- 8 years after her last film.

Cameron Diaz got the advice from an expert as officially comes out of retirement.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Jamie Foxx and Diaz would be co-starring in the streaming giant's action-comedy "Back in Action. The two previously worked together on "Annie" in 2014, Diaz's last credit before retiring from the acting.

To ease Diaz back into the business, Foxx enlisted the help of Tom Brady, who was conferenced into a phone call between the costars to offer up some sound advice on how to "unretire."

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx posted on Twitter, sharing audio from the call in question.

"I'm so anxious right now," Diaz said in the clip. "I'm, like, pacing the room. I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, ya know?"

"Listen, I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this. Can I click him in?" Foxx then asked. "Cameron, it's the GOAT," he said, as Tom said hello.

"Oh, my God, is this Tom Brady?" Diaz giggled.

Tom explained that he was "talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to unretire. I'm relatively successful at unretiring." Cameron said his guidance would be "exactly what I needed" ... but we, sadly, never got to hear just what that sage advice was.

Back in March, the football pro confirmed he was rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite seemingly calling it on his storied career the month before.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart" talk show last year, Diaz explained her what "motivated" her to stop after appearing in "Annie" seven years ago.

"When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you know, when you're the person that's sort of delivering on this one thing," she explained. "Everything around you, all parts of you, that isn't that has to sort of be handed off to other people."

"It's kind of like realizing that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough," she added. While she said she does "love acting" and it's "fun to do," her decision to take a step back was about wanting "to make my life manageable by me" and make a routine that "is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

"I met my husband, we started a family," she continued, referring to husband Benji Madden, who she was introduced to by Nicole Richie in 2014. "All of those things I didn't have time for before and didn't have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in."