Eva Mendes Begged Ryan Gosling to Bring Home His 'Ken' Underwear from Barbie Movie

Gosling's branded underwear was part of fans' first glimpse of the actor as the iconic doll, with each subsequent reveal also breaking the internet -- is "Barbie" the most anticipated movie?

It's not uncommon for an actor or actress to bring home something from a film or television project they've worked on, but how about their spouse?

In the case of Ryan Gosling, it was his long-time partner Eva Mendes who became the envy of probably more than half of America when she revealed what happened to his Ken-branded underwear that broke the internet.

Gosling was sporting the stylish undergear in the first image of him in the role of Ken for his upcoming project with Margot Robbie as the titular "Barbie." The film based on the iconic dolls has proceeded to break the internet with each subsequent photo and filming moment captured.

While Ken's whole vibe was instantly incredible, from his bleach-blonde hair to that stylish cut-off jean jacket to the chiseled abs on display underneath, it was the waistband of his underwear that got everyone hot and bothered -- plus, who doesn't love a man confident enough to wear his own name?

But while the rest of us were fantasizing about that particular pair, Mendes was doing something about it. On the latest installment of E! News' Nightly Pop, the actress revealed that she has them.

"I just said, 'Just please bring home the Ken underwear. That's all I want,'" she said.

The whole concept was a blast for her, with her saying the film project is her "teenage dream, for sure." She added, "It's so funny because it's like he's playing a character. He's not playing a real person, he's playing a doll."

Mendes was excited when the first image dropped, too, sharing Gosling's dreamy look to her own Instagram page and captioning it, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … #thatsmyken."

Gosling apparently passed on the role previously, per Deadline, but thanks to an opening in his schedule and the persistence of Warner Bros., he was able to join the project.

Gerwig is directing the film, which she also co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie came on board when the project landed at WB as both star and producer under her LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," Robbie said in January 2019 when the film was first announced. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

She also spoke about the project while promoting "The Suicide Squad" last year. “It comes with a lot of baggage," Robbie told Vogue of taking on the titular role. "And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't," she added.

"Barbie" hits theaters July 21, 2023.