Angelina Pivarnick Says This Male Reality Star Made Her 'Realize I'm Worth More' Amid Marriage Woes

MTV

"You never hooked up with him?" asked Deena.

Angelina Pivarnick spent New Year's Eve with a man who wasn't her husband -- and it was an eye-opening experience.

In this exclusive sneak peek at this week's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the reality star sits down with Deena Nicole Cortese to fill her in on her holiday shenanigans with Luis "Potro" Caballero from "Acapulco Shore," who Angelina met while filming "All Star Shore."

The two went on a mini-vacay with some of Luis' friends in Mexico amid Pivarnick's marriage woes with Chris Larangeira -- who Angelina said made no plans for them to celebrate together.

"So new Year's was coming, I knocked on that door and I said, 'Hey, what happened to the plans you were going to make for New Years?' He said, 'I don't know. What do you wanna do?'" she claimed. "No sex, no nothing. He didn't even know about the f---ing kid Luis, because, no, I didn't say anything to him."

In a confessional, Angelina opened up a bit more about her growing frustrations with Chris.

"Chris was just not giving me anything. How much more can somebody take? How much more can somebody take, really?" she exclaimed. "I don't even care if it was a reservation for f---ing McDonalds, I don't even care if he was bringing me to f---ing Burger King. I didn't care as long as he took initiative, I would have been like, 'Wow, that's awesome.'"

Paramount+

But when that didn't happen and Luis reached out with an invite to Mexico, Angelina took him up on the offer. "At that point, I was like, 'F--- him,'" she said of Chris.

"Luis, I have to say, meeting him opened my eyes up to a different world," Angelina continued in a confessional. "He helped my mind realize that I'm worth more."

She told Deena that the two spent their time together going out to eat, partying at clubs and watching fireworks on New Year's Eve. "You never hooked up with him?" asked Deena -- with Angelina responding, "I swear to god, we didn't do anything."

"We cuddled, it was something I've never had, I felt very loved," she added.