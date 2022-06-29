Lamar Odom Compares Exes Khloe Kardashian & Taraji P. Henson, Reveals Who He'd Want to Date Again

Getty

"It's a love thing. It's about who you love."

In a new interview with Page Six, published on Tuesday, the former NBA star made some brutally honest comparisons between Khloe and Taraji, while also revealing who he'd be interested in dating again.

Lamar, 42, briefly dated Taraji, 51, in 2009. The two parted ways after he met Khloe, whom he went on to marry in September of that year after only a month of dating. Khloe, 37, and Lamar were married until 2016 after the former filed for divorce following his near-fatal overdose and acts of infidelity.

When asked who he'd want to rekindle his past romance with, Lamar named Taraji.

"Because I love Taraji," the former Laker said. "It's a love thing. It’s about who you love."

"Taraji is a cool girl," Lamar added. "Matter fact she's here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I'll get to shoot my shot at her again."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum went on to compare his former flames -- and appeared to throw a little shade at Khloe.

"I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up," Lamar told Page Six. "Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think."

"I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloe does," he added. However, Lamar noted that Khloe was a "great wife."

Lamar's slightly negative comments about Khloe are a complete contrast from what he said earlier this year during his stint on "Celebrity Big Brother." The ex-professional basketball player brought up Khloe several times, even sharing his hopes for the possibility of a second chance.

At one point, Lamar told his fellow housemates he was going to "try my damndest" to reconnect with her following his eviction.

Speaking with his Housemates, he admitted he wasn't "mature enough" when they were together and hoped to tell her he was sorry for "what I fool I was" when they were together. "She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now," he added, saying he never had any "intention to hurt her," but his head "just wasn't in the right place" at the time.

While he said the two do not talk, but he missed her "so much" -- and, in his exit interview with Julie Chen, sent a final message to his ex. "I miss you and I hope I get to see you soon," he said.

During an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast last month, Khloe reacted to Lamar's comments he made on the reality show, saying that she's "happy for Lamar."

The Good American founder also revealed the "last time" she saw her ex-husband "in person" was back when he "just recovering from his overdose," which occurred in 2015.