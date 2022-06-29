Sister Wives Stars Kody and Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Transgender

Instagram / Getty

"Unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

Leon Brown, the only child of "Sister Wives" star Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as queer and transgender.

The 26-year-old made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram, in a post which began, "Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world." They continued, "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon explained. "So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here's the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon went on to say that "being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself," adding that they are learning "so many things" about themself in the process. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts," Leon concluded.

In an addition to the post, Leon added that anyone who refuses to use their "correct" name and pronouns going forward doesn't "need to speak to or about me."

Meri, who has had a somewhat strained relationship with Kody in their plural marriage in recent years, reacted to the reveal by sharing Leon's post to her own Instagram Story -- adding an emoji that read, "You are my sunshine."