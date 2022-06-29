Victoria Beckham Calls Out TV Host Who Had Her Weigh Herself On Air In the '90s

Getty

"Can you imagine doing that nowadays?"

Victoria Beckham is taking a look back at the time when she was asked to weigh herself on live television -- just two months after she had welcomed her first child, Brooklyn, with husband David Beckham.

In an interview for an upcoming issue of Vogue Australia, per Daily Mail, the former Spice Girls member recalled appearing on British TV presenter Chris Evans' show "TFI Friday" back in the '90s, calling out the comedian for his request to have her step on a scale on TV to reveal her post-baby weight.

During her appearance on the show in 1999, Evans complimented Beckham for looking "fantastic" after giving birth to Brooklyn, before asking how she was able to get back in shape.

After Posh Spice shared that she hadn't been working out, Evans asked her, "Is your weight back to normal?" In response, Beckham said it was, however, Evans asked if he could "check."

He then brought out a scale, and jokingly encouraged the now-mom of four to weigh herself. "Eight stone's not bad at all, is it?" said Evans. FYI: Eight stone is 112 pounds.

Beckham referenced the on-air incident while speaking with Vogue Australia, saying, "I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I'd just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after."

The fashion designer said her mother also lost weight after giving birth, noting that "it doesn't mean you have an eating disorder."

"And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed," she continued. "Can you imagine doing that nowadays?

Beckham also opened up about how much the media focused on her weight and physical appearance at the time.

"I've had 'Porky Posh', I've had 'Skeletal Posh,'" she recalled. "After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from."