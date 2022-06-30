US Marshals Capture Woman Suspected of Killing Pro Cyclist After 43 Days on the Run

U.S. Department of Justice/Instagram

The woman at the center of the "love triangle murder" was apprehended in Costa Rica

The search for suspected killer Kaitlin Armstrong is over, according to the US Marshals Office.

Armstrong was arrested Thursday in Costa Rica in connection with the May 11 shooting of cycling pro Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in Austin, Texas.

Wilson had been staying at friend's home in the city after traveling from San Francisco for a local race and was found bleeding and unconscious in the residence. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

After Wilson's death was ruled a homicide, Armstrong was briefly detained by police -- before being released due to an invalid warrant. The next day, she reportedly sold her Jeep Grand Cherokee for 12,200 dollars, before hopping onto a flight to the East Coast. Per the US Marshals, she then used a fraudulent passport to catch another plane from Newark to San Jose, Costa Rica on May 18 -- the day after Austin PD issued a homicide warrant for her arrest.

On Thursday, June 29, she was apprehended at a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas and will be deported and returned to the States.

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," read a press release. "This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim's family."

The case was dubbed a "love triangle" after it was discovered Wilson briefly dated Armstrong's boyfriend, 35-year-old professional cyclist Colin Strickland, while the two were on a break last year.

He told the Austin American-Statesman that he got back together with Armstrong after their fling, claiming that his relationship with then Wilson became a platonic one. Per the arrest affidavit, he said he did go swimming and grabbed dinner with Wilson the night of her murder -- and hid it from Armstrong. He also told authorities he had changed Wilson's name in his phone because Armstrong had blocked it and said he deleted texts with Wilson so she wouldn't find them.