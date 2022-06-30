Audrina Patridge Felt 'Peer Pressured' Into 'Devastating' Topless Photos Early in Career

Getty

She says it was unexpected -- and extremely blunt -- advice from her "Hills" co-star and former beau Justin Bobby that helped her gain a fresh perspective.

Early in her career, Audrina Patridge posed for some risqué photos when she was pursuing a career in modeling. Now, she said she was "peer pressured" into doing it.

The "Hills" alum opened up about the experience, and how she's grown with it, on former "Bachelor" Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files."

"I was kind of guided and peer pressured in certain situations that I wish I could say, ‘No.' And be strong with my ‘No,'" she said, referring to what she called "topless photos."

The reality star described the photos being released into the public after she achieved fame on MTV's smash hit series as "devastating."

She appears to be referring to the 2008 release of some nude photos, telling TMZ, per MTV News, "I was young and very trusting of others, and I didn't know to protect myself. It is a lesson learned, for myself, and hopefully for the young girls who look up to me."

Now, she says that the release impacted her so much at the time because "people spin it into a judgmental, negative way and then it makes you feel shameful and bad about yourself."

In the intervening years, though, her perspective has evolved, with a little assistance from an unexpected source, her "Hills" co-star -- and former guy -- Justin Bobby. His advice was extremely blunt, but apparently just what she needed to hear.

She said that Bobby told her, "Who cares? They're boobs. Everybody has boobs. Stop freaking out about it."

Patridge said that she was able to do just that after putting the incident in perspective and realizing, "Alright, who cares?"

Rather than be devastated all over again by what happened, Patridge sees it as just part of the challenges of being a young person trying to figure out life and make your way through it.

"Navigating your early 20s and teens is hard and those choices you do sometimes have to live with," she told Viall. "You learn from them, but then you can teach other people from what you've been through."