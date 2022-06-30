Cardi B Wants 'Tummy Tuck' After Feeling 'Little Heavier Than Usual' Since Baby #2

Instagram

"It's giving tummy tuck"

Cardi B has always been open about her plastic surgery past -- and it seems she's considering going under the knife again.

The rapper took to her Instagram Story this week to share her newfound desire to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her son, Wave. In the short video, the 29-year-old Grammy Award-winner showed off her stomach and said, "It's giving tummy tuck."

As she began tugging on her stomach, she added, "Like, it's not bad but I just don't like this extra little skin."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cardi noted that she's been feeling "a little heavier than usual" -- and, pulling on her skin, said, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it."

"I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--- out and do my f---ing surgery. I'm over it," she continued. "Me and surgery goes together bad."

Back in September, Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave, the duo's second child together. They two also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022 @iamcardib

In the past, Cardi has been open about getting implants and her butt done when she was a dancer back in the day. She told Interview magazine that after the enhancements she "felt super confident."

After giving birth to Kulture, she had another boob job, liposuction and veneers.