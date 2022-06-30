Chelsea Handler Claims Alma Mater Won't Induct Her Into Hall of Fame Over Abortion Talk

YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

The school, however, has denied the allegations.

In the wake of SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Chelsea Handler, like many female celebrities, has shared that she's had an abortion -- and according to the comedian, her alma mater isn't happy about it.

While guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday, Handler, 47, addressed the news of the Supreme Court's decision, and revealed that she had three abortions when she was in high school.

On Tuesday, the "Life Will Be the Death of Me" author -- who is filling in for Jimmy Kimmel all week -- then claimed that her high school, Livingston High School in New Jersey, won't induct her into its hall of fame due to her comments about her abortions, which she has openly discussed in the past.

"Last night, I mentioned that I had three abortions in high school," Handler said during Tuesday night's monologue. "Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that? I don’t because I don't give an f---."

"But my old high school does," she continued. "I recently found out that my high school in New Jersey, Livingston High School, is refusing to induct me into their alumni hall of fame. Jason Alexander and Chris Christie made it, but not me."

"Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions, so I've decided to start a grassroots campaign," Handler added, before encouraging viewers to "donate to Planned Parenthood, and then march, and then vote, but after you're done with that, go online and tweet a message to the school district for my alma mater @LivSchools."

"Let them know how you feel about this gross injustice and use the hashtag #Hall4Handler," she said. "Have fun with it. Make me proud. Livingston High, the hall is in your court."

However, a spokesperson for Livingston Public Schools denied Handler's claim in a statement to the New York Post on Wednesday, and said that the school hasn't nominated or inducted alumni for "several years."

"On behalf of the current Livingston Public Schools administrative team, Ms. Handler was not refused for the LEF Hall of Fame," the statement began. "Following an email exchange with her representatives in February/March 2022 about how the district could honor Ms. Handler and extended conversations with the Livingston Education Foundation (LEF), the district told her representatives that she would be considered by the LEF the next time candidates are considered."