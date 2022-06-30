Elizabeth Olsen Jokes That She Wants Fans to 'Terrify' Marvel into Forcing Wanda Return

Marvel / Getty

The actress also admitted she has yet to see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and shared the reason why.

Many Marvel fans are dying to know if Elizabeth Olsen will be returning as Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch ... including the actress herself.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Olsen -- who, of course, stars as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- weighed in about her potential involvement in future MCU projects, and joked that fans should take matters into their own hands.

After Fallon asked Olsen if she's "going to do more Marvel," the "WandaVision" actress said, "I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate. ... I don't know. I should come back."

"But I really... I don't know," she continued, before jokingly adding, "I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify [Marvel] into doing it." The Emmy nominee then backtracked, noting, "That's not a good way to do anything, actually, I really take that back. No one needs to use force."

Ultimately, Olsen said she "would love to do more" Marvel projects.

Okay, we're headed into SPOILER territory now.

At the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Wanda's fate was left unclear. Throughout the film, she hunted Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) through the multiverse as she attempted to gain control of America's powers in order to find her children, causing total chaos and casualties in the process.

Ultimately, however, with the help of America, Wanda realized how terrifying she had become and ultimately appeared to have sacrificed herself to destroy Mount Wundagore, the Scarlet Witch temple. But did that move kill her? Viewers never saw Wanda's body, so it's unknown what actually happened to her.

While "Multiverse of Madness" came out in early May and began streaming on Disney+ earlier this month, Olsen also admitted that she still has yet to watch the film! However, she had good reasons as to why she didn't catch the movie at its premiere and why she didn't want to watch the movie via a screener.

"I'm not one of those [actors who doesn't watch her own movies]," she told Fallon. "I'm one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better.

"But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn't want to sit through it," she continued. "And so I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time I was watching it, and I didn't want to watch it like that.

“My name was on it and the exact time and date," she said, adding that it was "distracting."