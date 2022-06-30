Olivia O'Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson, Before He Moved On with Phoebe Dynevor

Getty

Olivia O'Brien is clearing up rumors about her dating history.

During an appearance on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, the "Josslyn" singer revealed that she and Pete Davidson had a history -- after Portnoy put her in the hot seat.

On the podcast, Portnoy asked what was going on between her and Davidson, catching his guest off guard. "Where did you hear that? How did you hear that?" she asked, before he read an unverified DeuxMoi submission saying Pete "ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."

O'Brien, it seems, is the "B-list popstar/influencer" in question.

O'Brien confirmed she dated the "Saturday Night Live" alum back in October 2020 -- adding that their relationship was kept under wraps and the 22-year-old singer didn't think "anyone knew about that."

The "i hate u, i love u" artist also revealed how Davidson broke things off. "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said, "'So, like, I can't.'"

Although the two have since parted ways, Olivia has no hard feelings, saying that it all happened "a long time ago" and thinks Pete is a "nice guy."

"He's hot and he's really funny," she continued. "And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."

Pete and Phoebe were first linked in March 2021, before they went public by attending Wimbledon together that July. After about five months together, they split in August.

He later moved on with Kim Kardashian, who he linked up with after she appeared as a host on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021.