Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Admits She Was Team Edward

Taylor Lautner's fiancée, Taylor Dome, has a confession to make.

The 25-year-old nurse took to Instagram to take part in a social media trend where users show off their childhood crushes ... and the people they ended up with.

And while plenty of young women crushed hard on Jacob in the "Twilight" films, Dome wasn't one of them.

Dome revealed the object of her teenage affection was her husband-to-be's fictional rival, Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen. In the incredibly popular books and subsequent films, the two characters were pitted against each other, competing for the heart of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.

Edward won that battle, while Lautner clearly won over Dome in real life.

The two Taylors got engaged in November 2021, in a proposal that was filled with candles and red roses. Back in January, Lautner spoke with EXTRA and gushed about his excitement to plan his wedding with his bride-to-be.

He laughed, "I will be involved because I am so excited, but we haven't started yet… We're taking time… to just enjoy this moment because we're both super excited about it."

When asked how the "Abduction" star knew she was the one, he joked that he knew because they shared the same name.