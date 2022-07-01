Why Divorcing Jay Cutler Was 'Best Thing' Kristin Cavallari's 'Ever Done'

Getty

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce."

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her divorce from Jay Cutler -- noting that while scary, it was also one of the best decisions she's ever made.

The reality TV star appeared on The School of Greatness podcast this week in what she called one of her "most vulnerable" interviews. Speaking with host Lewis Howes, Cavallari explained why making a clean break from Cutler was just the thing she needed.

The two announced their split back in April 2020, after 10 years together and a 7-year marriage. They share three children; Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6.

"Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn't going to work for me," Cavallari told Howes. "I knew in my gut for a long time, but I had to do it and that was ... the scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce."

Cavallari added that the success of her Uncommon James company and her children both gave her the "confidence" she needed to get divorced.

"But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," she continued, adding that she's now in a "really peaceful place" in her life.

"I'm not just saying this, but feel the best I've ever felt in my whole life," she continued. "I'm the happiest I've ever been. And I'm no longer afraid of getting hurt."

Cavallari has been linked to a few high-profile men since splitting from Cutler, including comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice.

Speaking with Howes, she said she's "dating in a general sense" right now, but offered up no specifics.