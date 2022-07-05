The Top 10 Most Followed People On TikTok

Getty

And it's NOT Charli D'Amelio

Over the past two years, the name Charli D'Amelio has become synonymous with TikTok and the social media star has reigned supreme as the most followed creator on the app. As the first person to hit 100 million followers, Charli has skyrocketed to fame both on and off the platform -- but there's now a new creator who has taken over her top spot!

With nearly 150 million followers, factory worker turned TikTok star Khaby Lame is now the most popular creator on the app. While the numbers are constantly changing, he takes the top spot on a list that includes other social media stars like Addison Rae and Bella Poarch. Whether Charli will be able to reclaim the number one spot is still up in the air but for now, Khaby is the king of TikTok.

Find out who made the most followed list…

10. Spencer X

Followers: 55.1 million

Spencer X has become known on TikTok for his beatboxing skills, which he's been honing since he was in high school. After initially finding a following on YouTube, he started posting on TikTok and went viral after just a few videos. The first time he live streamed on the app, he had thousands of people tune in -- and it proved to be a pivotal moment for him. He then committed to making and posting a beat every single day and a year into that journey, he had already created over 1,000.

"I looked at myself in the mirror that night, and I cried. I had trained all my life for just a little bit of support and now there were thousands of people who actually cared about what I'm doing," Spencer told Forbes.

Followers: 57.4 million

Dixie D'Amelio may not have been interested in TikTok when her younger sister Charli convinced her to join, but now she's one of the most followed creators on the app. While Dixie started off by making dance videos like her sister, she has branched off into her own career, releasing music, a clothing line and a reality show, among many other ventures. When asked why she believes she and Charli captured the attention of so many, she wasn't exactly sure.

"I feel like people like seeing how close we are as sisters, and enjoy watching our videos. But I really don't have a straight answer. I appreciate it so much though. I love that I'm able to connect with people," Dixie said.

8. Burak Özdemir

Followers: 59.4 million

Turkish chef Burak Özdemir has found fame on TikTok with his wild cooking videos -- which includes some pretty oversized meals! Burak has become known for creating jumbo sized portions of foods, from burgers to cheese balls. Since going viral, he's gotten to collaborate with some pretty famous faces like Will Smith and fellow TikToker ​​Khaby Lame. Burak, who owns his own restaurant group, even has a project in the works with Cristiano Ronaldo!

7. Kimberly Loaiza

Followers: 64.3 million

Before Kimberly Loaiza joined TikTok, she found a massive following on YouTube, where she is one of the most subscribed to Spanish-speaking creators on the platform. When she decided to join the mobile video sharing app, her fans instantly joined her and she quickly racked up millions of followers. She now shares short behind the scenes clips of her life as well as dance videos and teasers of her music.

6. Zach King

Followers: 68.8 million

Illusionist Zach King has been impressing viewers online for years, captivating his followers with what he calls "short magical videos." These quick vids feature mind-bending videos like cars turning into horse drawn carriages and dogs popping out of posters. Zach got his start on YouTube and later found an audience on the now defunct Vine. He finally wound up on TikTok, where he has his largest audience yet.

"You have to pinch yourself every once in a while," Zach told CNET.

Followers: 72 million

Will Smith has become the most followed traditional celebrity on TikTok, having found massive success as an actor before joining the app. When it comes to his content, Will has some fun with editing, showing off transformations before hitting the red carpet and behind the scenes clips of his life.

Followers: 88 million

Addison Rae rose to fame in the early days of TikTok, gaining a massive following as a member of the Hype House. It didn't take long for the dancer to turn quick videos showing off her choreographed moves into a lucrative career. In addition to racking up sponsorship deals and brand partnerships she's also created a beauty brand, made a foray into acting, inked a deal with Netflix, and launched a music career.

"It's so crazy. It's very surreal to me. Even now. Even 100 followers, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe 100 new people are even following me. It's really weird," Addison said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

Followers: 90.2 million

Bella Poarch's life took a total turn when she joined TikTok, going from a member of the Navy to having the most viewed video ever on the app. Bella credits TikTok with completely changing her life and giving her a platform that she's been able to turn into a successful music career.

"The first video I ever uploaded was of me singing, and it only got 100 views, so I took it down right away. So when 'M to the B' got a million likes in a day, I was in shock. I would never have imagined something like that. I just thought it would be like every viral video and have a moment and be done. I didn't think anything more would happen, it was so crazy," Bella told Interview magazine.

Followers: 142.6 million

After joining TikTok when she was only 15, it didn't take Charli D'Amelio long to completely take over the app. Her dance videos and short clips of her life quickly garnered millions of views and earned her a devoted fan base. Since then, she's turned her newfound fame into every opportunity imaginable from a beauty line to a clothing collection to a reality show with her family. She's also managed to hold the top spot in the followers category for the majority of her TikTok career, only to be dethroned very recently.

1. Khaby Lame

Followers: 143.7 million

Khaby Lame is the first creator to have ever surpassed Charli in followers count, recently gaining over a million more followers than the dancer. The 22-year-old creator, who is originally from Senegal, got his start on the app in 2020 after he was laid off from his job as a machine operator in Italy. With extra time on his hands due to the pandemic, Khaby turned to TikTok to keep himself busy. Khaby quickly began gaining followers thanks to his signature style of comedy which doesn't even involve speaking. Instead Khaby uses facial expressions to share his response to other ridiculous things happening on the app.