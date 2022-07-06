Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman Strut the Runway For Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Show

YouTube / Balenciaga

Balenciaga's new brand mission is to open up the exclusive world of couture to the mainstream public

The Balenciaga fashion house enlisted some A-list talent to take over their runway during the brand's July 6 fashion show in Paris. Kardashian, Lipa and Kidman helped showcase the brand's 51st couture collection alongside traditional supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

Dua was the first of the three to appear on the runway fashioned in a canary yellow asymmetrical one shoulder mini dress with a flowing train. The "Don't Stop Now" artist also paired her look with full length black gloves and black tights. Lipa has been a long fan of the fashion house, she's even worn a few looks by the brand on her "Future Nostalgia" tour.

Following Dua's strut, Bella took the runway in a full length green satin gown that highlighted an epic bow across her chest with black opera gloves. After Bella, Kardashian strutted her stuff in a body-hugging full length black catsuit with a matching long skirt.

Kidman appeared next in the queue in a floor length metallic silver gown fashioned with full length black opera gloves, black tights and matching black heels.

After the 55-year-old actress, Campbell walked in a huge all-black ball gown that featured an insane neckline that encompassed her entire frame.

Balenciaga's new brand mission to open up the exclusive world of couture to the mainstream public may have influenced their decision to cast a star-studded show. The same day of the show, the fashion house introduced a "couture store" inside its historic 1937 Parisian salon.