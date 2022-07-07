Nick Cannon Weighs in After Elon Musk Reportedly Confirms Fathering Twins

Getty

The twins would put Musk's total number of children at ten, while Cannon famously is getting ready to welcome his eighth ... and possibly ninth.

Nick Cannon has been making headlines for a while now with his rapidly growing brood of children with various women, but apparently Elon Musk has been working just as hard.

According to Page Six, the Tesla billionaire confirmed that he had fathered twins with Shivon Zillis, an executive he works with. When the outlet reached out to congratulate Musk, they report he replied, "thanks," adding, "Bravo to big families."

The twins push Musk's total number of children to ten, which actually puts him ahead of Cannon by three -- at least until Cannon's eighth is born later this year. Cannon has also hinted there may be more coming for him sooner than later.

Musk first appeared to respond to reports that he was the father of Zilis' twins, born in November 2021, with a tweet on July 7 where he wrote, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Cannon jumped on the thread to comment, "Right there with you my Brother!"

Business Insider was first to report about the twins, citing court documents in Austin Texas, where Musk currently lives. Zilis has not yet responded at all to any of the news reports, or social media activity.

Musk had six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Their first child, Nevada, passed away at 10 weeks. The two share twins Vivian and Xavier (18), and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian (16).

He also shares two children with Grimes, X Æ A-Xii (2) and seven-month-old Exa Dark Sideræl.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (11) with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also father to Golden "Sagon" (5) and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; as well as twins Zion and Zillion (1) with Abby De La Rosa.

Zen, his son with Alyssa Scott, recently passed away from brain cancer, one month before he announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a child together. It is also believed that De La Rosa, who is pregnant, is carrying number nine.

Musk's message to Page Six is similar to what Cannon has shared about his growing brood of children. When asked how many children he wanted to have, Musk said, "As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father."